California Federal Court Examines Consent, Wiretap Claims, and Privacy Laws on Motion to Dismiss

August 21, 2021 Business, Court, Laws, Surveillance
Kathryn Cahoy of Covington & Burling writes:
A recent decision from the Northern District of California on a motion to dismiss examined consent and other key privacy issues. The putative class action claimed that payment processing company Stripe Inc. collected and used personal information from visitors to merchant partners’ websites in violation of various privacy laws, including the California Invasion of Privacy Act, Florida Security of Communications Act, and Washington’s wiretap law.
Stripe moved to dismiss based on plaintiffs’ consent to the challenged collection and uses, among other grounds. On July 28, 2021, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers partially granted and partially denied Stripe’s motion.
