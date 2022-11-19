California Expands the Scope of the CMIA to Cover Certain Digital Mental Health Services and Information
Libbie Canter, Anna D. Kraus, Tara Carrier, Olivia Vega, and Elizabeth Brim of Covington and Burling write:
In a new post on the Covington Digital Health blog, our colleagues discuss a recent amendment to California’s Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (“CMIA”) that expands the scope of the law to cover mental health services that are delivered through digital health solutions and the associated health information generated from these services.
Specifically, AB 2089 amends the definition of “medical information” to include “mental health application information,” defined as “information related to a consumer’s inferred or diagnosed mental health or substance use disorder . . . collected by a mental health digital service.”
