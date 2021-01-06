California District Court Tosses Kids’ Data Collection Suit, Finds COPPA Preempts State Law

Sarah Guerrero and Lindsey Tonsager of Covington and Burling write:

Judge Freeman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California dismissed a class action against Google and several YouTube channel owners alleging various violations under California state law. Plaintiffs alleged Defendants infringed their children’s privacy and consumer rights by collecting personal information and delivering targeted advertisements while they viewed child-directed YouTube videos. However, the court found that Plaintiffs’ claims were expressly preempted by the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”), and dismissed the case with leave to amend.