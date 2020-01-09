California Bill Exempts Medical Research Data From Privacy Law

Bloomberg Law reports:

Personal information used for medical research and safety would be exempt from California’s sweeping new privacy law under a bill seeing quick action in the state legislature.

The Senate Health Committee unanimously approved the bill, A.B. 713, two days after Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D) introduced it. If enacted, it would amend the California Consumer Privacy Act that took effect Jan. 1. The bill likely will be referred next to the Senate Judiciary Committee.