California Bill Aims to Make Tech Firms Liable for Social-Media Addiction in Children

Mar 182022
March 18, 2022 Business, Laws, Online, U.S., Youth & Schools
Katie Deighton reports:
A pair of California lawmakers introduced a bill that aims to hold technology companies liable for social-media addictions that may affect children.
The bill would let parents and guardians sue platforms that they believe addicted children in their care through advertising, push notifications and design features that promote compulsive use, particularly the continual consumption of harmful content on issues such as eating disorders and suicide.
It would hold companies accountable regardless of whether they deliberately designed their products to be addictive.
Read more at The Wall Street Journal.
h/t, Joe Cadillic