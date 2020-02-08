California Attorney General Unveils Fresh Privacy Rules Proposal

Feb 082020
February 8, 2020 Business, Featured News, Govt, Laws, U.S.
Daniel R. Stoller reports:
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra released an updated set of draft rules for how companies must follow the state’s landmark privacy law.
Becerra (D) modified the draft rules he unveiled last October by adding new examples of how companies can give notice to consumers about data collection. The update also contains new examples of how internet protocol addresses may be considered personal information under the California Consumer Privacy Act.
Read more on Bloomberg Law.