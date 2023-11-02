PogoWasRight.org

California Amends Data Broker Law

Posted on by Dissent

Libbie Canter, Sarah Parker, and Andrew Longhi of Covington and Burling write:

On October 10, 2023, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed S.B. 362, the Delete Act (the “Act”), into law.  The new law represents a substantive overhaul of California’s existing data broker statute, which requires data brokers to register with the California Attorney General annually.  The passage of the Act follows a renewed interest in data broker activity nationwide, including a request for comments from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the introduction of similar legislation at the federal level.   Below, we outline a number of key provisions:

Read more at Inside Privacy.

