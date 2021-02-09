California AG Becerra Tweets Endorsement for a Universal Opt-Out Tool

Taylor A. Bloom and Alan L. Friel of BakerHostetler write:

On Jan. 28, California Attorney General Becerra tweeted his support for a newly developed privacy tool that may function as a means for universal opt out.

“#CCPA requires businesses to treat a user-enabled global privacy control as a legally valid consumer request to opt out of the sale of their data. CCPA opened the door to developing a technical standard, like the GPC, which satisfies this legal requirement & protects privacy.”

GPC stands for Global Privacy Control, a browser extension that can be downloaded and is compatible with a few commercial browsers, but it does not currently have integrations with browsers that have the greatest market share.