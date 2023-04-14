Cal.4: Misdemeanants stated claim that DNA testing of them was a violation of state right of privacy
Apr 142023
April 14, 2023 Court, Laws, Surveillance, U.S.
From FourthAmendment.com:
Plaintiffs stated a claim that the Orange County program for collection of DNA from misdemeanants violated their right to privacy. There may be instances were a misdemeanor may be a “serious crime” but in general, no. The trial court erred in granting the demurrer. Thompson v. Spitzer, 2023 Cal. App. LEXIS 275 (4th Dist. Apr. 11, 2023). See Courthouse News Service: Lawsuit over Orange County DNA collection program revived by Hillel Aron (“A California appeals court revived a lawsuit Tuesday filed by two UC Irvine professors challenging the Orange County district attorney’s controversial program which takes DNA samples from people charged with misdemeanors as part of plea agreements.”)