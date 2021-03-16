CA10: A drug dog “alert, as opposed to a final indication, is sufficient to establish probable cause.”

John Wesley Hall writes:

The district court credited the dog handler that the dog alerted. “To the extent that Goldberg brings a legal challenge, this court has held that an alert, as opposed to a final indication, is sufficient to establish probable cause.” United States v. Goldberg, 2021 U.S. App. LEXIS 7431 (10th Cir. Mar. 15, 2021).

Probable cause? Doesn’t this get us back into the reliability of a particular dog’s alerting skills? How is this any different than evaluating the reliability of a radar detector for speed or anything else?