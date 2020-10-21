Ca: Students express privacy and security concerns over proctoring software

 October 21, 2020

Mark Colley reports:

An e-proctoring software used by Carleton University is under criticism by students who say it is intrusive and puts their personal information at risk of being hacked.

The software, called CoMaS, records random screenshots, webcam captures, network communications and the names of any documents open or opened during an exam to prevent cheating, according to documentation on the software provided by the university.

petition calling for the university to stop CoMaS’ “intrusive” techniques has over 5,000 signatures.

Read more on The Charlatan.

