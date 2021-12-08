Ca: Statement from BC Information and Privacy Commissioner regarding Special Committee’s recommended changes to the Personal Information Protection Act
VICTORIA—Information and Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy issued the following
statement in response to the final report of the Special Committee to Review the Personal
Information Protection Act (PIPA):
“I am strongly encouraged by the work of the Special Committee to Review the Personal
Information Protection Act. They chart a way forward to strengthen the protection of the
public’s personal information while fostering innovation on the part of BC business in this
increasingly technology driven world.”
You can read the full press release at https://www.oipc.bc.ca/news-releases/3608
The Report of the Special Committee to Review the Personal Information Protection Act is
available at https://www.leg.bc.ca/parliamentary-business/committees/42ndparliament2ndsession-pipa