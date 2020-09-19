Ca: Regina clinic failed to notify patients of privacy breach, says commissioner

Mark Melnychuk reports:

An investigation by Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner found that a Regina medical clinic did not notify patients when a doctor’s dictation machine containing personal health information went missing a year ago.

According to the report filed on Sept. 15, Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner Ronald J. Kruzeniski wrote that his office was notified by the Broadway Medical Clinic on Sept. 27, 2019 that one of the physicians and partners at the clinic, Dr. Noor Adams, had misplaced his dictaphone.