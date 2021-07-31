Ca: RCMP officers created an app to rate their workplaces — now they fear HQ is watching

Catharine Tunney reports:

The makers of the now-defunct Buffalo Tracks app — a sort of Yelp for RCMP detachments — say they fear candid comments left on the application will be used against them by RCMP brass.

The app allowed serving officers to post and browse reviews about life in detachments across the country.

[…]

The Buffalo Tracks team subsequently sent a notification sent to users — seen by CBC News — warning them that they believe an employee copied the detachment reviews at the direction of the RCMP’s Employee Management and Relations Office, without the app founders’ consent.