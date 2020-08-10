Ca: Privacy group going to court over alleged improper use of voters list by Liberals, Tories and NDP

Rachel Gilmore reports:

Blackberry co-creator Jim Balsillie’s digital privacy group is going to court over its disagreement with an April decision from Canada’s elections watchdog, which found that there was no reason to suspect the Liberal, Conservative and New Democrat parties used the voters list improperly.

The group, the Centre for Digital Rights (CDR), is alleging that the Canada Elections Commissioner Yves Côté “erred in law” when he found that a complaint the group filed earlier in the year did “not provide any reason to suspect” a contravention of the Canada Elections Act.