Ca: Privacy breach company remains part of B.C. health data sharing

Jeremy Hainsworth reports:

A medical company hit by an October ransomware data privacy breach affecting 15 million Canadians is again named in a B.C. ministerial order as a company that can share British Columbians’ data.

But, say observers, there is no issue for British Columbians to worry about as any liability rests with the government and not LifeLabs.

“The B.C. government understands the importance of protecting British Columbians’ personal information and has been working with LifeLabs to ensure the continued security of the information in our health information banks,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.