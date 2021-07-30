Ca: Prisoners at Mission Institution sue authorities over alleged privacy breach

A group of prisoners at Mission Institution is suing the authorities over an alleged breach of privacy that they claim posed a threat to them.
Keith Fraser reports:
The 47 prisoners say that from about April 2020 to July 2020 employees and servants of the federal medium and minimum security prison posted notices on a food services cart or multiple food services carts containing personal and medical information. They say the info included their names, fingerprint serial numbers and cell numbers, as well as prescription medications including methadone or suboxone, and any dietary or allergy restrictions.
