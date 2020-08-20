Ca: London Police snooped on personal health data 10,475 times in 4 months

Colin Butler reports:

The London Police Service used a provincial database containing the personal health records of people who tested positive for COVID-19 at one of the highest rates in Ontario, snooping on private medical information 10,475 times between April and July.

Law enforcement gained the unprecedented power to access people’s personal medical information when the database was shared by emergency order of the Ontario government in April, a period of heightened anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic when the caseload of new infections topped 400 a day.

The order gave police officers the ability to access the names, dates of birth and addresses of anyone in Ontario who tested positive for COVID-19.