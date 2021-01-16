Ca: Indigenous leaders call on B.C. government to notify parents subjected to ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ birth alerts

Brielle Morgan reports:

Families who were subjected to birth alerts deserve to know their personal information was shared between social workers and health care workers without their consent, says Cheryl Casimer.

“First and foremost, those families need to be notified. And I think that there needs to be an apology that needs to be made to those families — and that’s just the first step,” says Casimer, a citizen of the Ktunaxa Nation and a political executive with the First Nations Summit, an organization that makes space for First Nations in B.C. to address issues of common concern.