CA: Hart District Revises Student Privacy, Residency Policies

February 8, 2020 Laws, U.S., Youth & Schools
Raychel Stewart reports:
William S. Hart Union High School District board members adopted a handful of board policies including student privacy Wednesday, in order to comply with state immigration and physical education laws.
The board unanimously approved the policies, which were written by Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter, which dealt with district residency, student and family privacy rights, and physical education/activity, to match up district policy with changes to the state’s Education Code.
