CA: Flyer about inspecting private parts was prank, warns Moreno Valley Unified

September 26, 2021 U.S., Youth & Schools
Beau Yarbrough reports:
Contrary to a flyer distributed at Moreno Valley’s Vista del Lago High School and on social media soon thereafter, the Moreno Valley Unified School District is not conducting a “penis inspection day.”
“In an effort to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues, I want to let you know that we are aware of a flyer regarding a rumor of an inappropriate health inspection for students,” Principal Dana Dunams wrote in a message sent home to parents on Thursday, Sept. 23.
