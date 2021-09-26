CA: Flyer about inspecting private parts was prank, warns Moreno Valley Unified

Sep 262021
 
 September 26, 2021  Posted by  U.S., Youth & Schools

Beau Yarbrough reports:

Contrary to a flyer distributed at Moreno Valley’s Vista del Lago High School and on social media soon thereafter, the Moreno Valley Unified School District is not conducting a “penis inspection day.”

“In an effort to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues, I want to let you know that we are aware of a flyer regarding a rumor of an inappropriate health inspection for students,” Principal Dana Dunams wrote in a message sent home to parents on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Read more on Press-Enterprise.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.