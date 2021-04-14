Ca: Data Breach Class Actions: Canadian Courts Taking a Harder Look

Apr 142021
Brent J. Arnold and Alexanda Psellas of Gowling WLG write:
The recent Ontario decision in Karasik v. Yahoo! Inc.,[1] suggests that while many plaintiffs’ lawyers anticipated a future of massive payouts for data breach class actions in Canada, recent court decisions predict a different course. The beginning of what may be an emerging consensus across provinces and levels of court about the value and even the viability of these actions suggests that, absent tangible, quantifiable harm, the game may not be worth the candle for plaintiffs’ counsel.
Very interesting article with actual statistics on settlements. Read more on Gowling WLG.
