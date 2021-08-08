Ca: Commissioner announces investigation into Liberal Party of Canada’s use of facial recognition technology

August 6, 2021

Commissioner announces investigation into Liberal Party of Canada’s use of facial recognition

technology

VICTORIA— British Columbia Information and Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy has

launched an investigation into the Liberal Party of Canada’s use of facial recognition technology

for identification purposes in nomination races.

The Commissioner acknowledges that the Liberal Party offers individuals participating in virtual

nominations in British Columbia an alternative “manual ID verification” option that does not

involve the use of facial recognition technology. He is drawing this alternative to the attention

of individuals participating in nominations because the “automated ID verification” method is

now under investigation. (In doing so, the Commissioner is not expressing any view on the

merits of the matter, which remain to be determined.)

The investigation was initiated in the wake of concerns about the Liberal Party of Canada’s use

of a third-party service provider for automated identification verification. The investigation will

review whether the Liberal Party of Canada’s use of facial recognition is compliant with BC’s

Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA).

A final report will be published online at oipc.bc.ca upon completion of the investigation. As this

is an active investigation, no additional details are available at this time.

Source: Office of the Information & Privacy Commissioner of British Columbia