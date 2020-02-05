Ca: Class action over forensic hospital strip searches reaches proposed settlement

CBC News reports:

The class-action suit launched after a hospital-wide strip search of patients at the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., in 2012 has reached a proposed settlement.

The 33 forensic psychiatry patients who were strip-searched on Oct. 16, 2012, will be entitled to $5,000 each, according to law firm behind the lawsuit. It was filed in 2013 against Capital Health, which is now part of the Nova Scotia Health Authority.