Ca: Class action over forensic hospital strip searches reaches proposed settlement

February 5, 2020 Breaches, Healthcare, Non-U.S.
CBC News reports:
The class-action suit launched after a hospital-wide strip search of patients at the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., in 2012 has reached a proposed settlement.
The 33 forensic psychiatry patients who were strip-searched on Oct. 16, 2012, will be entitled to $5,000 each, according to law firm behind the lawsuit. It was filed in 2013 against Capital Health, which is now part of the Nova Scotia Health Authority.
