As tweeted by Orin Kerr:
The final version of my essay, “Buying Data and the Fourth Amendment,” has been posted.
The essay asks: Does the 4th Amendment permit the government to buy location data without a warrant?
And it answers: Yes, it does. https://t.co/EnAGpm0GFU (cc @jacklgoldsmith) pic.twitter.com/7hXRSqUkJy
— Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) November 18, 2021
Direct link to download the article from Hoover Institution’s site.