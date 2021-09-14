Business Associates Beware: You May Need To Vaccinate Staff Under Recent Biden Executive Order

President Biden issued an Executive Order on September 9, 2021 (the “EO”) that will lead to required COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in most health care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funds. This covers approximately 50,000 health care providers across the country.

The EO also triggers COVID-19 vaccination requirements for many of these health care providers’ HIPAA business associates, if the contracts are entered into, renewed, or extended on or after October 15, 2021.

As per the EO, the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force will issue further guidance by September 24, 2021, including language that affected covered entities and business associates must incorporate into their contracts and subcontracts.