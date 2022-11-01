Bucknell U. student charged with invasion of privacy for using video cam to record men in men’s dorm restroom
Nov 012022
November 1, 2022 Breaches, Court, Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools
Francis Scarcella reports:
A 21-year-old Bucknell University student faces 44 misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy after university police said he had placed video equipment in a men’s restroom in a dormitory club since January 2021 which showed 363 males using the urinals exposing themselves, according to court documents.
Matthew Nowell, of White House Station, New Jersey, was charged Tuesday by the Bucknell University Public Safety Police after a New Jersey detective alerted campus police they were investigating the man for alleged child porn, according to court documents.
