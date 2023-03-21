Brussels Privacy Symposium 2022 Report

Sebastiao Barros Vale writes:
On November 15, 2022, the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) and the Brussels Privacy Hub (BPH) of Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) jointly hosted the sixth edition of the Brussels Privacy Symposium on the topic of “Vulnerable People, Marginalization, and Data Protection.” Participants explored the extent to which data protection and privacy law including the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other data protection laws like Brazil’s General Data Protection Law (LGPD) safeguard and empower vulnerable and marginalized people. Participants also debated balancing the right to privacy with the need to process sensitive personal information to uncover and prevent bias and marginalization. Stakeholders discussed whether prohibiting the processing of personal data related to vulnerable people serves as a protection mechanism or, on the contrary, whether it potentially deepens bias.
The event also marked the launch of VULNERA, the International Observatory on Vulnerable People in Data Protection, coordinated by the Brussels Privacy Hub and the Future of Privacy Forum. The observatory aims to promote a mature debate on the multifaceted connotations surrounding the notions of human “vulnerability” and “marginalization” existing in the data protection and privacy domains.
