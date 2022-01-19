Brussels Court of Appeal Considers GDPR Rights

Jan 192022
Kristof Van Quathem of Covington and Burling writes:
In a decision handed down on December 1, 2021, the Brussels Market Court (Court of Appeal) had an opportunity to consider the GDPR right of access. The Belgian Ministry of Finance appealed the Belgian Supervisory Authority’s recent decision requiring the Ministry to grant a complainant access to her financial file and make corrections to the file which described the complainant as a “straw man”.
The Market Court’s reasoning was interesting on two fronts…
