Browser users can be tracked even when JavaScript is disabled

Mar 112021
 
 March 11, 2021  Posted by  Business, Online, Surveillance

Catalin Cimpanu reports:

According to an academic paper published this week, threat actors can launch attacks that leak small bits of information from browsers even when JavaScript is completely disabled, allowing for secret tracking even when users might believe they are safe.

Authored by a team of American, Australian, and Israeli academics, the research paper analyzed the state of side-channel attacks that can be carried out against browsers.

Read more on The Record.

