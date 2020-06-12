Broadband Industry Fights To Block Maine’s ‘Outlier’ Privacy Law

Jun 122020
Wendy Davis reports:
Maine’s new broadband privacy law is “an extreme outlier,” industry lobbying groups are telling a federal judge.
The law, slated for enforcement in August, requires internet service providers to obtain customers’ opt-in consent before using web-browsing data for ad targeting.
A coalition of broadband lobbying groups sued in February to block the law, arguing that it violates carriers’ First Amendment rights by restricting their ability to use information about customers.
