Broadband Industry Fights To Block Maine’s ‘Outlier’ Privacy Law

Jun 122020
 
 June 12, 2020  Posted by  Business, Laws, Online

Wendy Davis reports:

Maine’s new broadband privacy law is “an extreme outlier,” industry lobbying groups are telling a federal judge.

The law, slated for enforcement in August, requires internet service providers to obtain customers’ opt-in consent before using web-browsing data for ad targeting.

A coalition of broadband lobbying groups sued in February to block the law, arguing that it violates carriers’ First Amendment rights by restricting their ability to use information about customers.

Read more on MediaPost.

