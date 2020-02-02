Britons risk having data “sold to highest bidder” after Brexit, whistleblower warns

Amber Milne reports:

British people’s data privacy will be “hanging in the balance” after Brexit, former Cambridge Analytica staffer-turned-whistleblower Brittany Kaiser warned as the country leaves the European Union on Friday.

Kaiser said Britain would need to pass strong privacy legislation to protect its citizens once they are no longer covered by EU law, which will apply until the end of a post-Brexit transition period that ends in December.

“Data is the world’s most valuable asset” yet users are “vastly unaware” of how their data is being sold and licensed to companies, Kaiser told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

