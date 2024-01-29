British lawmakers question legality of live facial recognition technology

Alexander Martin reports:

Members of the House of Lords have written to the United Kingdom’s home secretary warning that the use of live facial recognition technology by police lacks a legal basis, and calling for legislation on the matter to be voted on by Parliament.

Live facial recognition (LFR) software, which works by comparing the facial images of passers-by against a database of suspects, has been used in England and Wales since at least 2015. Unlike with similar biometrics such as fingerprints and DNA profiles, there is no focused legislation controlling how police can deploy the technology.

Onlookers are concerned that it provides a significant surveillance capability, trawling CCTV feeds to identify individuals in public, without stringent safeguards.