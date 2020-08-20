British Columbia privacy laws outdated, lawmakers told

Jeremy Hainsworth reports:

B.C.’s privacy laws are out of date, out of step with international legislation and in need of reform, the B.C. Freedom of Information and Privacy Association (FIPA) and BC Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA) have told lawmakers.

“More than ever, personal information is being collected and stored in exponential amounts, processed in advanced analytics, and highly prone to being compromised. B.C. has an opportunity to regain leadership and amend its legislation to offer its citizens the protections they expect and deserve,” the submission said.