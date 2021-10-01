Brit law firm files suit against Google and Deepmind over use of hospital patients’ data

 October 1, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court, Healthcare, Non-U.S.

Lindsay Clark reports:

A UK law firm is bringing legal action on behalf of patients it says had their confidential medical records obtained by Google and DeepMind Technologies in breach of data protection laws.

Mishcon de Reya said today it planned a representative action on behalf of Mr Andrew Prismall and the approximately 1.6 million individuals whose data was used as part of a testing programme for medical software developed by the companies.

It told The Register the claim had already been issued in the High Court.

