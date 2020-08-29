Brazil’s LGPD to take immediate effect

Julian Flamant of Hogan Lovells writes:

As we have reported, Brazil’s Congress and President have traded proposals over the past few months to delay the effective date of the LGPD in order to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on companies (see our previous stories here, here, and here). Most recently, the Chamber of Deputies voted to approve a provisional measure that aimed to delay the effective date of the LGPD to December 31, 2020. That measure was sent to the Senate, which issued a last-minute amendment that would give the main provisions of the LGPD immediate effect (subject to Presidential approval of the measure).

With the LGPD’s main provisions entering into force, private lawsuits and public prosecutor actions based on the LGPD will be possible. This means that prosecutors and individuals are able to bring lawsuits against companies under Brazil’s Consumer Rights Law, Internet Law, or Civil Code in case of any LGPD violations.