Brazil’s ANPD Launches Public Consultation on the Processing of Minors’ Personal Data

Anna Oberschelp de Meneses, and Nicholas Shepherd of Covington and Burling write:
On September 8, 2022, the Brazilian Data Protection Authority (“ANPD”) launched a public consultation on the processing of minors’ personal data (encompassing children under 12-years-old and adolescents between the ages of 12- and 18-years-old). The consultation will conclude on October 7, 2022. According to the ANPD, the purpose of the consultation is to resolve divergent interpretations among public authorities, academics, privacy professionals, and representatives of civil society regarding the Brazilian Data Protection Law’s (“LGPD”) provision on the processing of minors’ personal data (Article 14). The Authority will use the feedback it receives to draw up guidelines on the topic and, possibly, amend the LGPD.
Read more at Inside Privacy.