Brazilian pharmacy fined for illegal use of customer data

July 17, 2021 Breaches, Healthcare, Non-U.S.
GRC World Forum reports:
Drogasil pharmacy chain has been ordered to pay almost BRL730,000 ($112,000, €95,000) by Procon in Mato Gross, Brazil, for obtaining customers’ data without proper authorisation.
The company disputes the consumer rights watchdog’s findings.
Procon inspected six of the company’s branches in the state capital Cuiaba and found information from customers was being gathered for re-registration to obtain and maintain discounts without adequate information being given.
