Brazilian pharmacy fined for illegal use of customer data

Jul 172021
 
 July 17, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Healthcare, Non-U.S.

GRC World Forum reports:

Drogasil pharmacy chain has been ordered to pay almost BRL730,000 ($112,000, €95,000) by Procon in Mato Gross, Brazil, for obtaining customers’ data without proper authorisation.

The company disputes the consumer rights watchdog’s findings.

Procon inspected six of the company’s branches in the state capital Cuiaba and found information from customers was being gathered for re-registration to obtain and maintain discounts without adequate information being given.

Read more on GRC World Forum.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.