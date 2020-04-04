Brazil Senate Approves Bill Delaying LGPD Enforcement

Apr 042020
 
 April 4, 2020  Posted by  Non-U.S.

Covington & Burling writes:

The Brazil Senate unanimously approved a bill today that would delay implementation of the Brazil General Law for Data Protection, or LGPD, until January 1, 2021 and enforcement of fines and penalties until August 1, 2021.  The LGPD is currently scheduled to take effect on August 15, 2020.

The draft bill — one of four pending in the Senate that propose to delay implementation of the LGPD — is broad in scope, encompassing not only the LGPD, but also statutes of limitations and sanctions for certain anti-competitive conduct.  Senator Antonio Anastasia, the sponsor of the bill, explained that the bill is intended to give businesses an opportunity to focus on other urgent matters arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more on InsidePrivacy.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.