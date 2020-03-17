Brave accuses Google of using ‘hopelessly vague’ privacy policies that breach GDPR

Campbell Kwan reports:

Google has been accused of breaching one of the General Data Protection Regulation’s (GDPR) principles surrounding consent that requires companies to provide a specific purpose for collecting and processing user personal data.

In a complaint [PDF] filed to the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), Chromium-based browser Brave alleges that Google’s privacy policy infringes the GDPR “purpose limitation” principle as it “does not transparently and explicitly specify the purposes for which the data is collected and processed”.