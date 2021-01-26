Bot Lets Hackers Easily Lookup Facebook Users’ Phone Numbers

Joseph Cox reports:

A user of a low level cybercriminal forum is selling access to a database of phone numbers belonging to Facebook users, and conveniently letting customers lookup those numbers by using an automated Telegram bot.

Although the data is several years old, it still presents a cybersecurity and privacy risk to those whose phone numbers may be exposed—one person advertising the service says it contains data on 500 million users. Facebook told Motherboard the data relates to a vulnerability the company fixed in August 2019.