Book Critics Circle officials resign, citing privacy breach

Hillel Italie reports:

The president and five other board members of the National Book Critics Circle have resigned amid allegations of racism and violations of privacy.

Laurie Hertzel, who had served as president since 2019, announced over the weekend she was leaving the 24-member board. Her departure came two days after another board member, Ugandan-American writer Hope Wabuke, posted redacted screenshots on Twitter of an email exchange that included correspondence from Hertzel and board member Carlin Romano. The NBCC had been crafting a response to the worldwide protests against police racism and violence.