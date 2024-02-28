BNSF Settles Illinois Biometric Privacy Case for $75 Million (1)

Stephen Joyce and Skye Witley report:

BNSF Railway Co. Monday agreed to pay $75 million to settle a landmark Illinois biometrics privacy case after a jury found the company violated the privacy rights of thousands of employees, a decrease from an initial award $228 million.

“The Settlement Agreement before the Court, if approved, will resolve the most advanced claims ever prosecuted under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act,” said the proposed agreement, which is unopposed by both sides.

“The terms of the Settlement, which include a Settlement Fund providing significant cash compensation to the Settlement Class Members, meet and exceed the applicable standards of fairness,” it said.