Blue Valley teacher violates student’s privacy over medical mask exemption

Aug 192021
 
 August 19, 2021  Posted by  U.S., Youth & Schools

Danedri Herbert reports:

A Blue Valley Northwest teacher is under fire today after parents complained she promised to tell her Facebook followers whether a student with a medical mask exemption was utilizing the exemption the next day.

“I’ll let you know if her daughter shows up with a mask on Wednesday or if she’s still using her exemption,” Cox responded to one friend.

In a reply to another friend who asked if the child uses an exemption, Cox wrote, “I’ll see her kid in class Wednesday and let you know.”

