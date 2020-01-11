Bipartisan House Bill Seeks to Protect Privacy of Emails Between Federal Inmates, Lawyers

 January 11, 2020  Posted by  Govt, Laws, Surveillance, U.S.

Mimi Nguyenly reports:

Two members of the House Judiciary Committee introduced a bill that seeks to protect the privacy of electronic communications between federal inmates and their attorneys.

Reps. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, and Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, introduced the bill on Wednesday, saying that it would “[allow] incarcerated individuals to communicate with their attorneys efficiently and privately.”

Read more on The Epoch Times.

