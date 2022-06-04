Bipartisan draft bill breaks stalemate on federal data privacy negotiations

Jun 042022
 
Rebecca Kern reports:

Congress has tried and failed for decades to pass a law to protect Americans’ data privacy. A bipartisan draft bill released today by key Congressional leaders suggests lawmakers are finally close to making it happen.

If it becomes law, the “American Data Privacy and Protection Act,” as the bill is called, would provide a national standard on what data companies can gather from individuals and how they can use it.

Read more at MSN.

