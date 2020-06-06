Bipartisan Bill Introduced in Senate Would Regulate COVID-19 Apps

Calvin Cohen of Covington & Burling writes

Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) introduced bipartisan legislation this week to address privacy issues in the COVID-19 era.  The proposal, entitled the “Exposure Notification Privacy Act,” would regulate “automated exposure notification services” developed to respond to COVID-19.  This bipartisan legislation comes on the heels of dueling privacy proposals from both political parties.  We previously analyzed the Republican “COVID-19 Consumer Data Protection Act” proposal introduced by Senate Commerce Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS) on this blog and the Democratic “Public Health Emergency Privacy Act” proposal on this blog.

Below are descriptions of the notable provisions in the Exposure Notification Privacy Act:

