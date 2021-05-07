Biometrics in the Ballpark – How Teams and Leagues Can Mitigate Data Collection Risk

May 072021
May 7, 2021 Business, Surveillance, U.S.
Stephen J. Cosentino and Ethan J. Sanders of Stinson LLP write:
At select ballparks across the country, fans can speed through security screen procedures using thumbprint scans. Sports venues from Madison Square Garden to CenturyLink Field now use biometrics to enhance game day experience. Major League Baseball in particular has led the charge with biometric ticketing through fingerprinting. Biometric security platforms from CLEAR process game entry at 13 of the 30 MLB ballparks. After swiftly entering the stadium, fans can purchase their favorite beverage or hotdog with the same thumbprint scan that is tied to the fan’s credit card and biometric data profile.
