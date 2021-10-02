Biometric Privacy Suit Against Senior Living Company to Proceed

 October 2, 2021

A senior living home chain must face claims it violated the Biometric Information Privacy Act after an Illinois federal judge found the plaintiff had properly stated a claim under the law.

Plaintiff Sharon Brandenberg’s BIPA claims against Meridian Senior Living LLC aren’t preempted or time-barred, so the lawsuit may proceed, Judge Sue E. Myerscough wrote in an opinion filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.

