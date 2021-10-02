Biometric Privacy Suit Against Senior Living Company to Proceed

Oct 022021
Jake Holland reports:
A senior living home chain must face claims it violated the Biometric Information Privacy Act after an Illinois federal judge found the plaintiff had properly stated a claim under the law.
Plaintiff Sharon Brandenberg’s BIPA claims against Meridian Senior Living LLC aren’t preempted or time-barred, so the lawsuit may proceed, Judge Sue E. Myerscough wrote in an opinion filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.
Read more on Bloomberg (subscription required).