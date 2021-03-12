Bill Introduced Would Preempt State Laws and Strengthen FTC Enforcement

Kurt Wimmer of Covington & Burling write:

As the push for Congress to pass comprehensive consumer privacy legislation increases, Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) has re-introduced the Information Transparency & Personal Data Control Act, a compromise proposal that contains provisions sought by both parties. This bill would create national data privacy standards and increase the enforcement authority of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorneys general. This proposal largely contains the same provisions as past versions of the bill, including: